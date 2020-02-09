Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gone Hollywood! Meghan & Harry Have Double Date With JLo & ARod

Gone Hollywood! Meghan & Harry Have Double Date With JLo & ARod

Gone Hollywood! Meghan & Harry Have Double Date With JLo & ARod Former royals hobnob with singer and her fiancé!

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry are wasting no time going Hollywood.

According to Page Six, the two befriended Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez at JPMorgan’s Miami billionaire’s summit.

Sources told the publication that Meghan and Harry dined with the singer and former Yankee on Thursday night, February 6, at Habitat, a restaurant at the 1Hotel South Beach.

An insider said, “Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner. J-Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids.”

After Lopez steamed up the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira in a controversial crotch-flaunting performance, she remained in Miami with Rodriguez.

Then royal family quitters Meghan and Harry apparently had a great time hobnobbing with JLo and her man.

Page Six noted that Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance after leaving the British royal family at the summit in Miami, attended by Patriots owner Bob Kraft, billionaire philanthropist Robert Frederick Smith, and other bigwigs.

Harry reportedly made a speech to the wealthy crowd, where he talked about his new life with Meghan.

The couple is believed to have been paid around $500,000 plus expenses for the gig, in which Harry discussed seeing a therapist to deal with his mother Princess Diana‘s tragic death.

He also begged for more privacy, but that’s unlikely given his moves with his wife to move into a celebrity crowd.

In fact, rumors are flying that Meghan and Harry could possibly be presenters at the Oscars on Sunday for either Best Film or Documentary.

There’s also talk the two are looking for a home in Los Angeles and trying to get acting, speaking and appearance gigs.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Prince was on a mission to get Hollywood voiceover work for his wife—BEFORE Queen Elizabeth made her bombshell decision to completely cut the couple off from royal duties.

Video showed the couple speaking to Lion King director Jon Favreau about gigs for former Suits star Meghan last year.

Footage exposed the couple talking to Favreau, star Beyoncé and her rap star husband Jay-Z at the movie’s London premiere in July.

Harry, 35, boldly told Favreau, “If anyone needs any extra voiceover work…” before Meghan, 38, interrupted, saying, “That’s really why we’re here – it’s the pitch!”

Shameless Harry also hustled Meghan as a voiceover artist to Disney boss Bob Iger at the same premiere.

Harry told Iger in the shocking clip as Meghan is by his side chatting with Beyonce and Jay-Z, “You know she does voiceovers?”

A surprised Iger responded, “Oh really? I did not know that.”

Harry replied, “She’s really interested,” and then Iger said, “We’d love to try.”