Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun their cash-grabbing endeavors, weeks after leaving the royal family.

The now-defunct royals appeared at a J.P. Morgan event on Thursday, February 7, at 1 Miami Hotel in South Beach, Florida, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to an insider, this is the first of many speaking engagements for the couple, who are expected to make millions from their partnership with J.P. Morgan: one of the largest investment banks in the nation.

The source told Radar that Harry, 35, spoke at the event for about 30 minutes while Meghan, 38, watched. “He talked about mental health and the effect his mother’s death had on him,” the insider said.

J.P. Morgan declined Radar’s request for comment.

Harry and Meghan tried to keep their appearance at the exclusive event under the radar, arming themselves with tight-knit security.

Page Six was first to report the news.

Radar readers know that after the holidays, the Sussexes announced their plans to leave the monarchy and lead more independent lives.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” their statement read. “We intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully Her Majesty The Queen.”

Sources from Buckingham Palace previously told Radar that Queen Elizabeth II was blindsided by their statement and was not happy with their decision. Eventually, however, she came around, and shared her own statement supporting their decision.

Archie’s parents have been holed up in a $14 million mansion on Vancouver Island, Canada, since Thanksgiving.

While they visit Miami, however, the husband of Meghan’s designer best friend, Misha Noonoo, has reportedly offered them a place to stay in the gated Malibu colony dubbed “Billionaire’s Beach.”

Since fleeing the palace, Meghan and Harry have received much backlash on social media, with fans accusing them of disrespecting the crown in an effort to become “Hollywood-famous.”

Rumors have since swirled that the couple is searching for a home in Los Angeles.