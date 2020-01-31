From The Palace To L.A.! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Spend Summer In Hollywood

The lovebirds 'have already started looking at homes online,' says a source.

Meghan Markle is eager to make a return to her ritzy neighborhood!

Archie’s mom, 38, and her husband, Prince Harry, are “hoping” to spend some of their time in Los Angeles over the summer and have already begun their search for a place to stay while they’re there, E! News reported.

“They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible,” a source dished to the outlet. “They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.”

The Duchess of Sussex, according to the report, already has plans for their Hollywood residence, and “is hoping to find something that will fit their needs.”

“Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her,” the source added.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Meghan and Harry, 35, relocated to Canada after they decided to ditch their royal titles and step away from the royal family.

Although they got Queen Elizabeth’s approval to exit the monarchy, they still intend to pay back the money spent on renovations for their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan has since secured a source of income that may take her to the City of Angels for the summer.

The former Suits actress was hired to work on a Disney projectand has retained her Hollywood team of agents and publicists to help her pursue further show business projects.

While in California, the former royal may spend her down time hanging out with Jennifer Aniston.

As Radar exclusively reported, the Friends actress, 50, is finalizing a deal to film the Murder Mystery sequel in Canada, and is looking to meet up with Meghan when she’s there.

“Jen will be up in Canada by June or July to start filming, all being well, plus there will be plenty of opportunity for them to hang out in LA once Meghan and Harry are in town,” the insider added. “They’re looking forward to getting together.”

With both women temporarily relocating to their desired locations over the summer, however, they might not even be in the place at the same time.