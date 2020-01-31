Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Actresses Unite! Jennifer Aniston To Hang Out With Meghan Markle In Canada

Actresses Unite! Jennifer Aniston To Hang Out With Meghan Markle In Canada

Actresses Unite! Jennifer Aniston To Hang Out With Meghan Markle In Canada The ‘Friends’ star ‘has a lot of admiration for’ for the ‘Suits’ alum.

Jennifer Aniston intends on meeting up with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Canada while she stays there to work on her upcoming film Murder Mystery, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The Friends alum, 50, is finalizing a deal to film the movie’s sequel over the summer and she’s looking forward to connecting with Meghan, 38.

Sources tell Radar Aniston isn’t just a fan of her work, but the duo also have many friends in common.

“Jen has a lot of admiration for Meghan and loved her in ‘Suits,’ plus she’s open to them collaborating on projects together now that Meghan’s back in the entertainment world,” an insider exclusively told Radar. “They have a lot in common and a number of mutual friends including the Clooneys, and there have already been some friendly exchanges between them.”

“Jen will be up in Canada by June or July to start filming, all being well, plus there will be plenty of opportunity for them to hang out in LA once Meghan and Harry are in town,” the insider added. “They’re looking forward to getting together.”

As Radar readers know, Meghan and Harry, 35, initially planned on splitting their time between North America and the U.K. when they stepped back from their royal duties.

However, after meeting with Queen Elizabeth and the senior royals, their HRH titles were removed and they moved from their home in Frogmore Cottage to Canada.

In their agreement, they shared their wish to compensate Her Majesty for the money spent on renovating the lavish home and as Radar previously reported, it may not be such a difficult task.

Harry and Meghan are expected to make millions from previous deals including Meghan’s acting as they now have a newfound level of fame.

Archie’s mom has already been hired to work on a Disney project in exchange for a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders.

As for Meghan and Harry’s income outside of Hollywood, Radar reported the couple have been offered a lucrative new job as spokespersons for a company that will teach Americans how to lower their property taxes.