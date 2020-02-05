Prince Harry Left Royal Family On Bad Terms With William, Palace Source Says ‘They are both relieved that it’s over.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the monarchy to “be happy,” a source close to the royal family has revealed. But with their decision came a heap of difficulties, including Harry’s now-strained relationship with his brother, Prince William.

“They didn’t leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it’s over,” the family insider told PEOPLE.

RadarOnline.com readers recall William, 37, cautioned Harry, 35, that he was moving too fast with Meghan, 38, when the two got engaged in 2017. After that, the Duke of Sussex married the former Suits actress anyway, and his relationship with William got even rockier.

Though the two have denied a rift, Harry recently admitted they’ve had their disagreement. In 2019, the two famously decided to break court in order to pursue different projects. After that, their differences became even more clear, as the brothers chose to go in wildly different directions regarding their public and personal lives.

As readers know, William is set to be the king of England after Queen Elizabeth II steps down. Harry, meanwhile, has resigned his royal title and duties to lead a more independent life as a husband to Meghan and father to son Archie.

“Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn’t think things through exactly as they could have, but they wanted to be happy. Who can blame them for that?” said the source, adding that for Harry, “there’s no going back.”

As of now, Meghan and Harry are still hashing out the details of their new life out of the spotlight. The Sussexes are hiding out in a mansion in Vancouver Island, Canada, as the former actress looks for new showbiz roles. According to a royal insider, Harry has been talking on the phone with William in recent weeks, prompting some to believe that the brothers can eventually mend their fractured relationship.

Though they’ve had a tough few months, and though Harry left behind the military, his family and the life he was born into, the couple doesn’t seem to regret their decision. “Harry doesn’t care about the titles,” another source told the magazine. “It doesn’t interest him; it never has.”