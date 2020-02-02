Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New Mess! Meghan Markle Calls Herself A 'Fraud' With Casting Directors Unearthed video from acting days comes back to haunt former 'Suits' star.

Meghan Markle called herself a fraud with casting directors before she married Prince Harry, the Mail on Sunday has reported.

After the couple exited the royal family and said they’ll make their own living, there’s scandal brewing from Meghan’s acting past.

In a newly-discovered video from when the then-Suits star was doing a promotional appearance, Meghan said she pretended to be in a union to get a small part in a pilot for Century City, a 2004 CBS show.

She told a panel, “I was Taft-Harteleyed, which is I pretended I was union…. and you have to… it was the pilot called Century City with Héctor Elizondo.

“And I got there, and they’re like, ‘So you’re union.’ And I’m like ‘of course, I’m union I mean, yeah, absolutely.’ And then, I wasn’t.”

Meghan said at the time of the panel, “To this day those casting directors will never hire me.

“I was such a fraud.”

She and Harry have vowed to become “financially independent” from the royal family and as RadarOnline.com previously reported, rumors flew that Meghan will appear on her friend Jessica Mulroney‘s Canadian wedding reality TV show.

However, Meghan and Harry, through a spokesperson, denied that Page Six report on Saturday, February 1.

Still, Harry has hustled Hollywood voiceover work for his wife!

A previous video showed the couple speaking to Lion King director Jon Favreau about work for Meghan last year.

Footage indicated that the couple talked to Favreau, star Beyoncé, and her rap star husband Jay-Z at the movie’s London premiere in July 2019.

Harry, 35, boldly told Favreau, “If anyone needs any extra voiceover work…” before Meghan, 38, interrupted, saying, “That’s really why we’re here – it’s the pitch!”

Also, the Mail on Sunday showed separate video of Harry pitching Meghan as a voiceover artist to Disney boss Bob Iger at the same premiere.

Harry told Iger in the shocking clip as Meghan is by his side chatting with Beyonce and Jay-Z, “You know she does voiceovers?”

A surprised Iger responded, “Oh really? I did not know that.”

Harry replied, “She’s really interested,” and then Iger said, “We’d love to try.”

In the video, Iger also appeared to tell his wife, Willow Bay, about his conversation with Harry and she looked surprised.

But then, Queen Elizabeth booted the Prince and his wife out of royal duties.

Will they now turn to show business in a big way?

Meghan and Harry want to spend the summer in the TV and movie haven of Los Angeles, according to E! News sources.