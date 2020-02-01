Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Post-Royal Gig? Meghan Markle Will 'Appear On' Reality TV Show About Second Weddings

Post-Royal Gig? Meghan Markle Will 'Appear On' Reality TV Show About Second Weddings

Post-Royal Gig? Meghan Markle Will 'Appear On' Reality TV Show About Second Weddings But Meghan's BFF Jessica's husband denies story.

Meghan Markle has her first TV gig after leaving the royal family with husband Prince Harry, according to Page Six.

The website has reported that Meghan is set to appear on a Canadian reality show about second weddings, sources say.

Page Six claims that Meghan will make multiple appearances on “I Do, Redo,” joining her BFF, Toronto wedding stylist Jessica Mulroney, 39, who is the star of the upcoming Netflix show, an insider says.

Jessica is married to the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

But Jessica’s husband Ben Mulroney staunchly denied the story online, writing, “Meghan Markle is not appearing not was she ever set to appear on my wife’s show.”

A press release for the 10-part series says it “revisits first-time wedding disasters.”

Amid Ben’s denial, according to the Page Six source, Meghan’s appearances will be “sporadic.” The insider would not say if Meghan would be paid. Union scale for a guest role on Canadian TV is reportedly $588 a day.

Apparently Harry won’t be on the show.

Page Six stated that repeated calls and emails to the Toronto offices of Insight Productions and Matador Content in Manhattan, which are involved in the production of the series, have not been returned.

The “second wedding” theme of the show could be a good fit for former the Suits actress. Meghan was married to movie and TV producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. Her second marriage, to Harry, was in 2018.

Two years ago, RadarOnline.com exposed Meghan’s first wedding photos.

That ceremony was wild as friends and family flocked to the cruise ship port of Ocho Rios to watch Meghan and Trevor exchange vows at the Jamaica Inn, seven years after they started dating. Meghan reportedly partied with pals for four days before the wedding.

It was much different from Meghan’s dignified royal second wedding to Harry!

As Radar readers know, Meghan and Harry are “hoping” to spend some of their time in Los Angeles over the summer and have already begun their search for a place to stay while they’re there, E! News reported.

“They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible,” a source dished to the outlet. “They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, stunned the world by announcing on Monday, Jan. 6, that they would be taking a “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent.”

Queen Elizabeth made the couple’s exit official in a shocking statement on Saturday, January 18.

The Queen said: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

“I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

Also, Buckingham Palace revealed other details, saying in a statement: “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”

“This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.”

Radar reported that Harry was on a mission to get Hollywood voiceover work for his wife—BEFORE the Queen made her bombshell decision to completely cut the couple off from royal duties!

Video showed the couple speaking to Lion King director Jon Favreau about work for Meghan last year.

The Prince boldly told Favreau, “If anyone needs any extra voiceover work…” before Meghan interrupted, saying, “That’s really why we’re here – it’s the pitch!”

Other video showed Harry pitching Meghan as a voiceover artist to Disney boss Bob Iger at the same premiere.

The networking apparently paid off. Meghan was ultimately hired to work on a Disney project in exchange for a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders.