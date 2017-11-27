Party-Princess Bride? Meghan Markle’s Shocking First Wedding Photos Exposed!

Meghan Markle
's is on the verge of becoming a princess now that she's officially engaged to Prince Harry
. But her upcoming nuptials won't be the actress' first trip down the aisle — a fact she'd likely rather forget! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see photos from her wild 2011 wedding with producer Trevor Engelson
.
Drinking games, including wheelbarrow races, were part of the festivities not fit for a queen.
The actual ceremony was just fifteen minutes long, and one source reportedly noted that "it seemed they all just wanted to party."
Over 100 guests danced and partied the days and nights away with Markle, 36, and her new husband.
Markle and Engelson's marriage ended in 2013, two years after their Jamaican wedding. They blamed "irreconcilable differences" for their divorce.
Bikini drinking games may not go over so well in the palace! Do you think Meghan has what it takes to impress the royal family, or will she always feel like an outsider?
