Prince Harry’s Fiancée Meghan Markle Shows Off Ring In First Engagement Photos

The couple will tie the knot in Spring 2018.

Meghan Markle said yes to a three-stone engagement ring! Prince Harry’s fiancée showed off her stunning bling in their first appearance after announcing their engagement on Monday, November 27.
Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, walked hand-in-hand during a photo call in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden. He donned a dark blue suit, while his fiancée stunned in a white overcoat.
Although Prince Harry told reporters that the details of his proposal will “come later,” he confirmed that it was romantic, The Guardian reported.
He said that he is "thrilled" to be engaged, while she responded she is "very happy."
When asked how he knew the Suits actress was "the one," he reportedly replied, "the very first time" they met.
Markle had no problem showing off her three-stone engagement ring! Her ring was made from a stone from Botswana, where the couple recently vacationed. The other two diamonds are from his late mother Princess Diana's collection.
"His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is excited to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle," the palace tweeted Monday morning.
"His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month," the statement continued. "Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents."
Prince William and Kate Middleton released in a statement that they are "very excited" for the couple. "It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together," the statement continued.
The Palace added of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness."
The couple will tie the knot in Spring 2018. They will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.
