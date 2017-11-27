Prince Harry’s Fiancée Meghan Markle Shows Off Ring In First Engagement Photos

Meghan Markle said yes to a three-stone engagement ring! Prince Harry’s fiancée showed off her stunning bling in their first appearance after announcing their engagement on Monday, November 27. said yes to a three-stone engagement ring!’s fiancée showed off her stunning bling in their first appearance after announcing their engagement on Monday, November 27.

Although Prince Harry told reporters that the details of his proposal will “come later,” he confirmed that it was romantic, The Guardian reported

When asked how he knew the Suits actress was "the one," he reportedly replied, "the very first time" they met.

"His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is excited to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle," the palace tweeted Monday morning.

The Palace added of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness."

The couple will tie the knot in Spring 2018. They will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.