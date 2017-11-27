Meghan Markle’s Mom Reacts To Prince Harry Engagement News

Meghan Markle is engaged to Prince Harry and her parents couldn’t be happier!

Thomas Markle and Doria Radlan said in a statement according to DailyMail, “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry, 33 – a true gentleman – asked Doria for permission to marry her daughter before popping the question. The two seemed to get along, as they shared a VIP box during the Invictus games earlier this September.

Meghan, 36, previously described her mother as a free-spirited yoga instructor and social worker who has always been her best friend.

“We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I’ll still find so much solace in her support,” she told Glamour earlier this year.

