Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Engagement Confirmed!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged! After months of waiting, fans can now rejoice, as Kensington Palace has finally confirmed the news of the upcoming nuptials.

“His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is excited to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle,” tweeted the palace this Monday morning.

“The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details will be announced in due course,” continued the royal statement.

The couple has been known for their low-key romance, but who knew the former Suits actress had been hiding her diamond ring for so long?

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents,” concluded the Palace’s statement. “The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan recently left her acting job in the popular TV series. Various sources claimed she made the decision so she could move to London with Harry – and it’s true!

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will appear for a photo call at Kensington Palace later this afternoon. Stay tuned!” Tweeted Kensington Palace after the announcement.

“The couple will also take part in a broadcast interview to be aired this evening UK time.”

As is clear, the love-struck duo can’t wait to flaunt their happy news!

According to Kensington Palace, Prince William and Kate Middleton are “very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

Thankfully, Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, also have grandma’s blessing.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness,” shared the Palace.

