Harry And Meghan Markle To Announce Engagement Publicly On Tuesday?

Rumors are flying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just got engaged and will soon tell the public In a special announcement in England this week.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, secretly announced their engagement to the Palace on Friday afternoon, as the Daily Star has reported.

The two reportedly told Queen Elizabeth and the entire Palace brain trust about their engagement in a hush-hush meeting. Now it’s speculated that Harry and Markle might make a public announcement this week, perhaps as soon as Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail.

Prime Minister Theresa May cleared her schedule on Thursday, as she expected the public announcement would happen then, according to sources. But instead, the lovebirds met privately with leading royals and staffers.

Now, royal watchers expect Tuesday could be the most likely day, to follow tradition. Both Harry’s brother Prince William, and their father Prince Charles, told their country their engagement news on that day of the week.

On Friday, the Queen Elizabeth reportedly gave her blessing and learned that Harry and former Suits TV star Markle plan a “non-traditional” wedding.

“They are a very private couple,” noted a Daily Star source.

It’s been speculated for months that the Prince would pop the question to actress Markle after having dated her about 17 months. He’s spoken about wanting to lead a more low-key life than his brother, who is married to Kate Middleton and already raises two kids as they expect a third.

Markle has reportedly quit her show Suits, giving royal fans another hint that engagement was imminent.

In another sign of a royal wedding ahead, Markle was accompanied by bodyguards from the Metropolitan Police’s Protection Command on Tuesday for the first time.

