Prince Harry Asked Meghan Markle’s Mom For Her Hand In Marriage!

Prince Harry may be a modern royal, but when it comes to marriage, he’s still a traditionalist at heart. As RadarOnline.com has learned from PEOPLE reports, the handsome Prince asked for Doria Radlan‘s permission to marry her famous daughter, Meghan Markle, before officially popping the question.

The actress’ Free-spirited mother gave him her blessing, and the rest is history!

PHOTOS: Prince Harry Pushes Forward With Engagement Plans To Meghan Markle

As Radar readers know, Kensington Palace confirmed the news of the couple’s engagement this Monday morning via Twitter. Various royals and politicians voiced their happiness over the upcoming nuptials, and both Harry and Meghan’s families offered their congratulations.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry,” said Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland in a statement according to DailyMail, “Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

“His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is excited to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle,” tweeted the palace.

PHOTOS: Royal No-Show! Meghan Markle Dines ALONE With Mom After Prince Harry Snub

The duo reportedly got engaged earlier this month in London, where they will now live.

Are you surprised Harry asked for Meghan’s hand in marriage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.