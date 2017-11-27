Divorce, Estranged Siblings & A Tell-All! Inside Meghan Markle’s Dark Family Secrets

Though Samantha recently told Good Morning Britain that her sister is in fact a "lovely" person, she has at the same time used Twitter to bash Meghan and her royal beau ever since she learned the news of their romance. Speaking of what she plans to reveal in her book, Samantha claimed Meghan's secrets would "ruin" her relationship with Harry. She added that the actress' only goal was to become a princess, and that she chose Harry because she always had a "soft spot for gingers." She also claimed that Meghan stopped contacting her after she was diagnosed with her degenerative disease. "I didn't feel a separation from her until I was in the wheelchair," she said, adding that "Hollywood has changed" Meghan
. Meanwhile, Tom's first wife Roslyn said Samantha has always had it in for her younger sister: "Everything she has said about Meghan is a lie."