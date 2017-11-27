Divorce, Estranged Siblings & A Tell-All! Inside Meghan Markle’s Dark Family Secrets thumbnail

Not-So-Royal

Divorce, Estranged Siblings & A Tell-All! Inside Meghan Markle’s Dark Family Secrets

What will the Queen say about the bride-to-be's shady past?

By
Posted on
Divorce, Estranged Siblings & A Tell-All! Inside Meghan Markle’s Dark Family Secrets thumbnail
View gallery 8
Getty Images
Divorce, Estranged Siblings & A Tell-All! Inside Meghan Markle’s Dark Family Secrets
1 of 8
Prince Harry may be head over heels for new fiancée Meghan Markle, but RadarOnline.com has learned that the actress' dark past is far from royal! Before meeting the handsome redhead, the former Suits star had more than a few skeletons hiding in her closet – starting with her recluse father and estranged half-sister! Click through to learn the dirty details.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Soon-to-be princess Meghan Markle, 36, has been hiding a royal secret all along.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Meghan's mother Doria Radlan and father Thomas Markle have recently voiced their happiness over their daughter's upcoming nuptials – and Doria was even spotted with her and Harry at the Invictus games in September – but it seems Tom, 73, is not so comfortable under the royal spotlight.

Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar previously reported, the actress' reclusive father knew about her romance with Harry long before anyone else did. While he previously worked in the entertainment industry as a lighting director, he now enjoys a quieter life away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Doria too enjoys a low-key life, as she makes a living teaching yoga and doing local social work in her community.
While Meghan recently quit the hit TV show Suits in order to move in with her boyfriend of 16 months, that hasn't stopped her estranged sister Samantha from pinning her as a fame-seeking social climber. 52-year-old Samantha Grant – who often goes as Samantha Markle – lives in Florida with her family, and spends a great deal of her time attacking her famous sister. The two share father Tom, but have reportedly barely spoken ever since Samantha got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2008. The former model has spoken of Meghan in interviews as well as in experts from her tell-all book, The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister.
Though Samantha recently told Good Morning Britain that her sister is in fact a "lovely" person, she has at the same time used Twitter to bash Meghan and her royal beau ever since she learned the news of their romance. Speaking of what she plans to reveal in her book, Samantha claimed Meghan's secrets would "ruin" her relationship with Harry. She added that the actress' only goal was to become a princess, and that she chose Harry because she always had a "soft spot for gingers." She also claimed that Meghan stopped contacting her after she was diagnosed with her degenerative disease. "I didn't feel a separation from her until I was in the wheelchair," she said, adding that "Hollywood has changed" Meghan. Meanwhile, Tom's first wife Roslyn said Samantha has always had it in for her younger sister: "Everything she has said about Meghan is a lie."

Photo credit: Getty Images

Apart from her issues with her sister, Meghan has also had to deal with her vengeful ex-husband, film producer Trevor Engelson, 41, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2013. Although Meghan began dating Harry almost three years after the two ended their short-lived marriage, Trevor couldn't help but use his ex's royal romance to boost his own personal finances!

Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar reported, a TV series based on Meghan and Harry's relationship is very much in the works, and Meghan's ex is the producer! This American princess sure comes with a lot of baggage. Do you think the royal family can stand all the drama? Sound off in the comments below.  We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments