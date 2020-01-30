Meghan Markle 'Hated' Being Catered To, ‘Relieved To Have Freedom’ After Royal Exit

Meghan Markle 'Hated' Being Catered To, ‘Relieved To Have Freedom’ After Royal Exit

Meghan Markle 'Hated' Being Catered To, ‘Relieved To Have Freedom’ After Royal Exit The actress is ‘leading a normal life again’ that consists of grocery shopping.

Meghan Markle is enjoying her newfound freedom since leaving the royal family and now she can’t wait to cruise the streets in her own car!

According to In Touch Weekly, the former Suits actress, 38, wasn’t too fond of being chauffeured all the time.

“She hated having to be driven and couldn’t wait to get behind the wheel in Canada,” a source told the outlet. She is also eager to close “the car door herself instead of having someone do it for her.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Meghan and Prince Harry were relieved of their royal titles days after they announced they were stepping back as senior royals.

Amid their bombshell announcement, they disclosed their intention to spend more time in Canada, where they have since relocated.

Though the royal family seemed to be taken aback by the couple’s decision, it wasn’t a complete surprise to readers following their emotionally raw BBC interview where the couple expressed the downsides of being in the limelight.

As Radar previously reported, Meghan, in particular, admitted her role was “really challenging” amid being a newlywed and new mother to her son Archie. She and Harry eventually took a six week break from their duties at Buckingham Palace and reportedly considered moving to Africa.

Now that her HRH titles have officially been removed, she’s back to the lifestyle she once lived and she is already pretty comfortable.

“It seems like the California native is adjusting to her new home up north just fine,” a source told In Touch. “She’s relieved to finally have some freedom in her life — to do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move,” a second source said. “She’s already leading a normal life again — driving again, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing.”

“The Queen is very traditional and prefers female members of the family to wear a skirt or dress below the knee when seen in public,” a third insider said. “As a modern-day woman, Meghan hated this one protocol and thinks it’s sexist.” She also “couldn’t stand” curtsying and “thought it was ridiculous and that was honestly a big, big problem for her.”

Now, Meghan no longer has to abide by or even defy royal traditions. She’s even begun to dress more casually.

“Gone are the days where she had to stick to royal dress code,” the third insider added, noting she is “more comfortable wearing flats, jeans and sweaters these days.