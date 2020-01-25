Another Snub? Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding Souvenirs Removed From Royal Website Official gift shops scrubs couple's merchandise as they flee country.

Another snub?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding souvenirs have been removed from the official royal gift shop website as they move to Canada.

The trinkets that were available for purchase included commemorative China plates, mugs and pillboxes. The cornflower blue and white trinkets celebrating their wedding showed their initials and their names on the products, as well as a small gold crown.

However, they’re no longer available on the Official Royal Gift Shop amid the scandal that has been dubbed “Megxit,” as the young couple step down from their senior roles in the royal family. According to the MailOnline.com, the products were recently available for viewing but were sold out.

“Many of Royal Collection Trust’s china ranges are produced to celebrate a specific occasion and are sold for a limited time,” a spokeswoman for the Royal Collection Trust said, the MailOnline.com reported. “The china range to celebrate the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sold out.”

Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018 in a wedding watched by millions around the world.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding memorabilia is also sold out on the website, but it is still shown in the royal collection.

According to MSN.com the Royal Collection Trust had a record $28 million in retail income thanks to the memorabilia from Meghan and Harry’s wedding, Princess Eugenie’s wedding and the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child, Prince Louis.

Amid “Megxit,” Queen Elizabeth, 93, missed her annual visit to the branch of the Women’s Institute in Norfolk on Thursday, January 23, saying that she was “not feeling up to it.” Her cancelation came just 30 minutes before she was set to arrive.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace told MailOnline the queen “has a slight cold,” while a royal insider added that her sudden illness is “no cause for alarm.”

Fans were shocked to see her miss the meeting, which she’s attended every year since 1943 at West Newton village hall, as part of her winter stay at Sandringham.

