'Not Under Consideration': Donald Trump Denies Eyeing Nikki Haley for VP

Haley officially dropped out of the presidential race in March. "In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee when our party convention meets in July," she said at the time. "I congratulate him and wish him well. I wish anyone well, who would be America’s president. Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us."

She has not endorsed Trump. "I have always been a conservative Republican and always supported the Republican nominee but on this question, as she did on so many others, Margaret Thatcher provided some good advice when she said, quote, 'Never just follow the crowd, always make up your own mind,'" Haley explained.

"It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that. At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people. This is now his time for choosing."