'He Left Me No Option': Rudy Giuliani's WABC Radio Show Canceled After He Refused to Stop Questioning 2020 Election Results

Rudy Giuliani was suspended from WABC radio and his daily talk show was canceled after the station said he violated company policy by continuing to claim that the 2020 election, in which Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden, was rigged and stolen, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Employees in the station's control room reportedly cut Giuliani off as he was mid-sentence on-air. John Catsimatidis, the billionaire Republican businessman who owns the station, told The New York Times that Giuliani refused to heed multiple warnings.

“We’re not going to talk about fallacies of the November 2020 election,” Catsimatidis said. “We warned him once. We warned him twice. And I get a text from him last night, and I get a text from him this morning that he refuses not to talk about it. So he left me no option. I suspended him.”