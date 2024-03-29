Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani Fights Creditors to Keep Florida Condo for His Podcasting Business Amid Bankruptcy Case: Report

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 29 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Rudy Giuliani, the embattled former New York City Mayor, is fighting back against creditors who demand that he sell his $3.5 million Florida condo in his recent bankruptcy case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

Rudy Giuliani is fighting creditors for his Florida property.

The embattled former New York City Mayor filed papers Thursday opposing a bid by a group of creditors in his Chapter 11 bankruptcy case seeking to recoup their debts — specifically asking that he be forced to part with his Palm Beach home.

Giuliani's legal team argues that he needs the Sunshine State property to grow his broadcast income by using it as a base for his radio and podcast shows, saving him the cost of renting studio space.

The move comes as Giuliani plans to sell his Manhattan apartment and permanently relocate to his Florida home.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

Giuliani runs his podcast through his Palm Springs property.

Article continues below advertisement

Giuliani's only sources of income are his Social Security benefits and earnings from his shows, making it essential for him to maintain his broadcasting capabilities.

Meanwhile, the former mayor faces significant financial challenges, such as a $148 million civil judgment related to defamation claims from two former Georgia election workers.

Despite this, Giuliani believes he may win an appeal or reduce the judgment, making it premature to sell his Florida residence to satisfy debts.

MORE ON:
Rudy Giuliani
Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

Rudy Giuliani was indicted in Georgia for charges related to the 2020 election.

Article continues below advertisement

The creditors in the bankruptcy case argue that Giuliani is displaying "reckless abandon and improper judgment" by holding onto the Palm Beach property.

They insist that the $3.5 million condo should be sold to pay off his debts. However, Giuliani's lawyers defend his decision, stating he has a valid business justification for retaining the residence.

Giuliani's plan to list his Manhattan apartment for $5 million through Sotheby's is also expected to significantly reduce his monthly expenses.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Radar

Giuliani, once known as "American’s Mayor" after his handling of the response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, says he might win an appeal of that judgment or at least hoped to get it drastically reduced.

“It appears that the Committee [on Unsecured Creditors] is assuming that most if not all of the Freeman judgment will survive on appeal, and is proceeding as if all of the [Giuliani’s] assets need to be liquidated now to satisfy a potentially inflated claim,” the court papers read.

The filing claimed that Giuliani “could be irreparably harmed if the Florida residence is sold and later it turns out that the Freeman judgment is vacated.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.