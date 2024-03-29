Rudy Giuliani Fights Creditors to Keep Florida Condo for His Podcasting Business Amid Bankruptcy Case: Report

The embattled former New York City Mayor filed papers Thursday opposing a bid by a group of creditors in his Chapter 11 bankruptcy case seeking to recoup their debts — specifically asking that he be forced to part with his Palm Beach home.

Giuliani's legal team argues that he needs the Sunshine State property to grow his broadcast income by using it as a base for his radio and podcast shows, saving him the cost of renting studio space.

The move comes as Giuliani plans to sell his Manhattan apartment and permanently relocate to his Florida home.