'Nightmare World': Rudy Giuliani Overheard Expressing Disbelief Over Legal Woes to Mar-a-Lago Pals

Giuliani's legal woes don't stop there. As the former mayor claims he doesn't have the funds to settle his debts, his assets are now being eyed by the feds, including his $3.5 million Florida condo.

Giuliani was also named as a co-defendant in Trump's Fulton County election interference case, in which he was accused of conspiring with other co-defendants to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

