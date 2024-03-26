'Nightmare World': Rudy Giuliani Overheard Expressing Disbelief Over Legal Woes to Mar-a-Lago Pals
Rudy Giuliani was overheard telling Mar-a-Lago pals that he's living in a "nightmare world," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former New York City mayor, 79, expressed disbelief at his current legal circumstances, admitting "he wakes up every day and can't believe it's real."
Sources revealed Giuliani's candid statements were overheard at Donald Trump's private club last week. Giuliani was at the Palm Beach club to attend an event for Republican Arizona congressional hopeful Abe Hamadeh.
Giuliani said he's living in a "nightmare world" after he was handed a $148 million judgment following being found guilty of falsely accusing two Georgia poll workers of committing voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election in Fulton County.
Giuliani's legal woes don't stop there. As the former mayor claims he doesn't have the funds to settle his debts, his assets are now being eyed by the feds, including his $3.5 million Florida condo.
Giuliani was also named as a co-defendant in Trump's Fulton County election interference case, in which he was accused of conspiring with other co-defendants to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
According to an attendee at the Mar-a-Lago event, former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kirk was also in attendance. Kirk worked with Trump's legal team to uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020, which was unsuccessful.
Trump also attended the event. The source said at one point, Giuliani briefly stopped by the ex-president's table.
Despite the embattled 79-year-old claiming in bankruptcy court in February that the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee owes him $2 million in legal fees, he allegedly remains chummy with both groups.
The event was one example of the "non-stop fundraisers" that have allegedly been taking place at Mar-a-Lago as of late, according to the insider. The source revealed the fundraisers have increased so much that sometimes "two or three different ones" take place "on some nights."
While Trump's private club is busy fundraising, the ex-president said on Monday that he has enough money to post his reduced $175 million bail in his New York fraud trial.
Trump caught a lucky break when the bail amount, which was required to be posted as he appealed the ruling, was drastically reduced from the original $454 million ordered. The ex-president was at risk of having his assets seized as he scrambled to secure funds to post his bail.
The source revealed at the event Giuliani attended, Trump was "huddled with his advisers" while noting "everyone is very much behind him, helping him get the money."