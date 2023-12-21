Your tip
Rudy Giuliani Served With $25k Lawsuit Over Alleged Unpaid Bill Despite His Doorman Refusing to Accept Paperwork

rudy giuliani extends his arms emotionally
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 21 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Rudy Giuliani’s doorman allegedly swatted away a process server tasked with delivering a lawsuit to the disgraced former New York City mayor, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to court documents, on November 22, a server approached Giuliani’s doorman armed with a $25,000 lawsuit from the accounting firm Giuliani hired in 2018 to forensically review his finances during his divorce from Judith Nathan.

“Doorman, concierge, security refused to allow deponent access into said building,” stated an affidavit filed by the server.

rudy giuliani outside court house
Source: MEGA

Embattled Rudy Giuliani is served with another lawsuit.

Court documents also showed Shibi left the lawsuit with the Manhattan doorman and then sent a second copy via the U.S. Post Office to ensure Giuliani was aware the firm BST & Co. was dead set on collecting the 10k retainer plus $15,000 in legal fees for all its troubles.

“Plaintiff made demands for payment from Defendant on October 11, 2021, December 9, 2021, and August 9, 2023,” the lawsuit stated. “Although demands have been made for payment, no payment has been made.”

The politician once celebrated as “America’s Mayor” following the September 11 terrorist attack, is now racking up a myriad of lawsuits to go along with his criminal cases stemming from his work to overturn the 2020 election that ousted former President Donald Trump.

rudy giuliani inside court house
Source: MEGA

This time his accounting firm claims he owes $10k in unpaid bills.

MORE ON:
Rudy Giuliani

As RadarOnline.com reported, his longtime lawyer, Robert J. Costello slammed Giuliani with a $1.3 million lawsuit claiming he hadn’t paid his legal fees associated with racketeering indictment in Georgia, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

What’s more, Giuliani is on the hook for $148 million in penalties for defaming Georgia poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who incredibly sued him a second time for repeating the same offensive allegations in a Newsmax interview shortly after the verdict.

rudy giuliani with judith nathan
Source: MEGA

The former New York City mayors is battling multiple lawsuits including a claim he owes his ex-wife Judith Nathan $260k in alimony.

Giuliani is also embroiled in the $1 billion federal lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting System over false claims he made that the company programmed its computers to skew the election in favor of President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife filed court documents last month claiming she’s owed $260k in alimony, and a former associate, Noelle Dunphy sued him for $10 million claiming he sexually abused her while working at his firm – and didn’t get paid for her off-the-books job.

