Rudy Giuliani Served With $25k Lawsuit Over Alleged Unpaid Bill Despite His Doorman Refusing to Accept Paperwork

Rudy Giuliani’s doorman allegedly swatted away a process server tasked with delivering a lawsuit to the disgraced former New York City mayor, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to court documents, on November 22, a server approached Giuliani’s doorman armed with a $25,000 lawsuit from the accounting firm Giuliani hired in 2018 to forensically review his finances during his divorce from Judith Nathan.

“Doorman, concierge, security refused to allow deponent access into said building,” stated an affidavit filed by the server.