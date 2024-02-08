Bombshell Confession: Rudy Giuliani Testifies Donald Trump's 2020 Campaign and RNC Owe Him $2 Million

The former New York City mayor explained that he took over Trump's legal efforts for the campaign following President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

"At that point, he had a tremendous number of complaints that there had been fraud in the election," Giuliani said. "He asked me to lead that effort.”

"It was my understanding that I would be paid by the campaign for my legal work and my expenses to be paid," Giuliani explained. "When we submitted the invoice for payment, they just paid the expenses. Not all but most. They never paid the legal fees."

He estimated the figure was $ 2 million.