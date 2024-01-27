Your tip
Rudy Giuliani Gives Confusing Lackluster Defense of Donald Trump in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial

rudy giuliani ordered to pay million georgia election workers
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 27 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani criticized the $83.3 million verdict in Donald Trump's defamation trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The verdict was handed down by a federal jury just hours earlier, awarding former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll the massive amount.

rudy giuliani files chapter bankruptcy m defamation judgment
Source: MEGA

A D.C. jury found Giuliani liable of defamation against Georgia election volunteers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

Carroll had accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s, and last year, a jury found him liable for defamation in relation to these allegations.

The breakdown of the verdict includes $7.3 million for emotional harm, $11 million for "reputational repair," and a staggering $65 million in punitive damages.

Giuliani, a former lawyer for Trump, spoke out against the verdict on Newsmax, expressing his disapproval of the judge and claiming that he hindered the defense.

rudy giuliani files chapter bankruptcy m defamation judgment
Source: MEGA

Giuliani attempted to defend Trump saying: 'It was sexual assault, not rape.'

"The judge is a disgrace to the greatest court in America," Giuliani exclaimed. "He's telling a lawyer what questions to ask. That's totally ridiculous. He won't let him defend himself."

The former Trump lawyer's remarks insinuate that the judge was biased and prevented a fair defense for Trump.

Giuliani then veered off-topic, referencing last year's sexual assault trial. He emphasized that Trump was not found liable for rape but rather for sexual assault.

The former New York City mayor then attempted to assert that even if someone is guilty of rape, they can still defend themselves against defamation.

rudy giuliani and donald trump
Source: MEGA

Rudy Giuliani used to represent Donald Trump.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Giuliani himself faced a similar situation in December when he was found liable for defamation. He had falsely claimed that two women, a mother and daughter who worked as election workers, used USB drives to alter the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

As a result of his false accusations, the two women received threats, and one had to relocate. A jury awarded them $148 million in damages.

Source: Radar

Trump has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing and has gone on to call each and every case against him a political "witch hunt."

Other than the defamation case against him, the ex-prez currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.

If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could face a sentence that adds up to over 300 years in prison and could make him ineligible to run as the Republican candidate for president in 2024.

