Trey Songz's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed for Third Time After Accuser Fails to Respond
Trey Songz came out victorious over his sexual assault accuser after a judge tossed her lawsuit when she failed to respond to the singer's motion to dismiss, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, a female filed the $10 million suit last year under "Jane Doe," claiming Songz pulled down her bikini top and exposed her breast without her consent during a pool party at a Connecticut casino in 2013. He denied her allegations.
She alleged the incident happened at a Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz and claimed she had a video to back up her accusations. Songz's accuser originally demanded nearly $5 million to settle the lawsuit out of court — but the musician called her bluff.
After he failed to meet her demands, she sued civilly.
It's been a long and complicated process.
Jane Doe's original complaint was amended in July and again months later in September then Songz filed a motion to dismiss. He claimed the statute of limitations had run out.
“This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court," his attorney, Michael Freedman, said at the time.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the judge sided with Songz — but his accuser amended her claims a third time.
In December, Songz filed another motion to dismiss her lawsuit. His accuser never responded to that motion, so the suit has been tossed again, marking a lengthy back-and-forth between the two.
As of this post, the case has been dismissed. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Songz for comment.
This isn't the first woman to file a suit against the singer.
Songz was slapped with a separate lawsuit from a woman named Jauhara Jeffries. She accused him of assaulting her on New Year’s Eve in 2018. Songz denied those allegations, too, and introduced a witness who was with Jeffries that night.
The alleged witness had a different version of events, claiming Songz did not assault her. They said he simply kicked Jeffries out of his car after he caught her filming him without his consent.