Trey Songz's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed for Third Time After Accuser Fails to Respond

Trey Songz came out victorious over his sexual assault accuser after a judge tossed her lawsuit when she failed to respond to the singer's motion to dismiss, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, a female filed the $10 million suit last year under "Jane Doe," claiming Songz pulled down her bikini top and exposed her breast without her consent during a pool party at a Connecticut casino in 2013. He denied her allegations.