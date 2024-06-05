Biden’s Secret $64 Million Donor: Secrecy Swirls Around Benefactor in Deal Done to ‘Conceal From Voters the Interest and Agendas That Lie Behind the Money’

CBS News described the donation's journey as "a kind of shell game that conceals from voters the interest and agendas that lie behind the money and messages — with each step further shielding the identity of the source."

"This kind of circular laundering of dark money is a very common operation now," Craig Holman, a campaign finance expert at Public Citizen who advocates for a more transparent system of election funding, told CBS. "It's a sorry state of affairs."

"Transparency is crucial for a fully functional government that is accountable to the people," said Anna Massoglia, editorial and investigations manager at OpenSecrets, a non-partisan watchdog organization that tracks the influence of money on politics.

"Without information about who is funding groups spending to influence elections, voters won't know who is trying to color their views, won't be aware of any potential conflicts of interest that a funder has or what stake they may have in the outcome of the election," she added.