Split Personalities? Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dresses, Acts Like a Different Person When 'Off the Clock' From Rapper
Bianca Censori's friends claim the former Yeezy architectural designer enjoys being low-key when she's not "working" as husband Kanye West's muse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from a job," a pal said of her demeanor upon her return home to Melbourne, Australia, during a recent trip.
Censori's barely-there ensembles have become a regular fixture when she and Ye step out, but her friend said the model kept it simple when she visited, donning a sweater dress to eat pasta with her parents at a cafe.
"When you look at all the press, you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered. The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect," they told Page Six.
"While the idea that she is a human mannequin to the former husband of Kim Kardashian seems outrageous, it's good that she must be balancing her time with him and still be able to live a normal life," added the pal.
It appears Censori's inner circle did not want to push the subject either as none of them "felt comfortable" trying to get the petite brunette, who married West in December 2022, to discuss her relationship. They think she is being treated as a "dramatic installation of art."
Insiders, meanwhile, claim that Censori is on board with being Ye's risqué fashionista.
Censori made headlines yet again this week when she stepped out in Prato, Italy, alongside the rapper, wearing a white bodysuit and chunky heels while holding up what appeared to be design sketches.
- Kanye West Accuses OnlyFans Model of Extortion With Lawsuit, Claims He 'Rejected' Her Advances
- Kanye West Reaches Settlement With Ex-Yeezy Staffer After Being Accused of Stiffing Her Overtime and Meal Breaks
- Ye's Chopping Block: Rapper Parts Ways With Attorney in $1 Million Bombshell Legal Battle Days After Cutting Ties With Chief of Staff
"Bianca has people helping her with her looks. It's her presentation and it's thought through," spilled a source.
Ye and Censori are still going strong after he was hit with a lawsuit from former assistant and OnlyFans model Lauren Pisciotta, who is seeking damages for sexual harassment, breach of contract, wrongful termination and fostering a hostile workplace.
A legal rep for West fired back at her claims and alleged she is just looking for a payday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The lawyer stated, "In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected."