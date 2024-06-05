Kevin Costner Refused to Shorten Emotional 17-Minute Eulogy at Whitney Houston's Funeral: 'They Can Get Over That'
Kevin Costner refused to shorten his eulogy for close friend and co-star Whitney Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a recent episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Costner, 69, opened up about his close bond with Houston.
While reflecting on their friendship, Costner revealed he was asked to shorten his eulogy at Houston's 2012 funeral due to time constraints —and commercials.
"I had been working on this speech… and I tried to compile everything I wanted to do and finally crafted this speech," the Yellowstone star explained.
"Somebody said, 'CNN's here, they wouldn't mind if your remarks were kept shorter because they're going to have commercials,'" Costner continued. "And I said, 'They can get over that. They can play the commercial while I'm talking, I don't care."
Costner, who was one of eight people to speak at the singer's funeral, noted it was important for him to get in everything he "needed to say" about his dear friend.
"I started and about 17 minutes later I was done," Costner added.
Costner and Houston became friends while working on the 1992 romantic drama The Bodyguard. While the former co-stars remained close over the next two decades, the 69-year-old actor admitted he was initially conflicted over being asked to speak at her funeral.
Costner said it was ultimately singer Dionne Warwick's encouragement that convinced him to eulogize his friend.
"I could feel the weight on her, now it's shifted to me," he explained. "What am I going to say about this little girl? [I] went back to that church in Newark and it was filled. It was electric. There were two bands playing, the church was alive. It was like, boom!"
While looking back on where their friendship began, on the set of The Bodyguard, Costner recalled hearing Houston's rendition of Dolly Parton's hit classic I Will Always Love You. In addition to starring in the film, the singer co-produced and recorded six songs for the movie's soundtrack.
"I don't think we'll ever forget when that little song came out, that [Houston] just blew up," Costner said.
"She sang the first part of it a cappella and musically the world was never the same," the actor added. "We have a moment of her in that movie we'll never ever forget that and I think that when movies are working at their best, that's what can happen."