‘Worst Photoshop Job Ever’: Kris Jenner Savaged After Posting New Bikini Snap

kris jenner
Source: MEGA

By:

Jun. 5 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Kris Jenner is getting called out for the "worst photoshop job ever" on a bikini snap she posted this week, as fans pointed out her skin seemed suspiciously flawless, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 68, took to Instagram on Monday to share a birthday tribute to her "amazing BFF," Shelli Azoff. The post featured a stream of photo memories from their "four decades" of friendship, and Kris gushed in the caption, "We are so blessed to have been through so much together!!"

"You are the most amazing mother, grandmother, friend, wife, sister, auntie, and one of the funniest, smartest and most generous people I've ever known," she continued, "You've been there through everything, and I can't imagine life without you."

kris jenner instagram
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Social media users were convinced the bikini pic was photoshopped, with one person calling the apparent editing job a "big fail."

Social media users wasted no time pointing out that something seemed "off" about the fifth photo in the post, where Kris smiled next to her bestie on the beach, wearing a black and white polka-dot bikini, studded sunglasses, and a wide-brim hat. Several people seemed convinced that her flawless, wrinkle-free skin was a clear sign that the photo had been tinkered with.

"Something seems off with pic 5.... hmmmm... i wonder what it could be?" one commenter said, while another person cut right to the chase, writing, "The fifth pic had some serious editing."

kris jenner
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch posted a birthday tribute to her "amazing BFF" Shelli Azoff on Monday.

The "momager" continued to get blasted in the comments, as others chimed in, “Her breasts look off,” and, “It’s giving Photoshop for sure.”

One person slammed the apparent editing job as “the worst Photoshop I’ve ever seen,” and another called it a "big fail."

“Whoever did this didn’t even bother making it look slightly natural.”

kris jenner accused of extreme photoshop in khloe selfie
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris was once accused of heavily airbrushing a photo of herself posing with her daughter, Khloe.

Accusations of photo editing are nothing new for the Kardashians, who have been criticized countless times for promoting unrealistic beauty standards. Kris was also accused of heavily airbrushing another photo as she posed with her daughter, Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe, 38, also once admitted she "loves a good filter," and has been called out repeatedly for altering her appearance on social media.

Kim Kardashian, 43, has similarly been scrutinized for her Photoshopping tendencies. On the family's longtime reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she was shown staying up all night editing pics before posting them. The KarJenner's have been less candid about the alleged plastic surgeries they've had over the years.

kim khloe
Source: MEGA

Kris's daughters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, have been called out countless times for editing their photos.

Kylie Jenner, 26 — the daughter Kris shares with Caitlyn Jenner — reflected on the impact these edits may be having on impressionable young fans, as she confessed on Hulu reboot The Kardashians, “I just feel like we have huge influence and what are we doing with our power? I think, I just see so many young girls on the internet now like fully editing."

“I went through that stage too, and I feel like I’m in a better place, but other people can instill insecurities in you,” Kylie admitted.

