Khloé Kardashian's Biggest Photoshopping Fails in 10 Clicks
What Happened to True's Eyes?
On September 18, 2018, Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of her child True, who was staring directly at the camera. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum seemingly used an editing tool on the whites of her daughter's eyes.
Khloé Kardashian Had Ultra Soft Skin
In another Instagram photo featuring her baby daughter, Kardashian was accused of using a tool or filter to smooth out her skin. Her fans found the editing "too much," as it almost erased and blurred out her nose.
Mother and Daughter Twinned in Filters?
Kardashian posed for selfies with True and shared the carousel of photos online. She suffered criticism for overly editing and allegedly modifying her daughter's eyes to look blue in the snaps.
Khloé Kardashian Defended Herself
"You are so much more powerful than you know! Keep going," she captioned her post, which stirred controversy due to an obvious Photoshopping fail.
In the snap, her hair had traces of an airbrush tool that were seemingly used to change the shape of her hair.
Kardashian's left thumb also looked like it had been duplicated due to a "second thumb" hiding behind it. She responded to the comment and explained that it was caused by the editing app she used.
"Babe, it's a glitch app. You can't control what it makes a glitch effect to," she wrote. "The fact that y'all think one would Photoshop thumbs concerns me a bit. What the hell are y'all Photoshopping?"
She Was Called the Queen of Photoshop
In a March 2019 post, the Good American founder flaunted her physique as she looked back at the camera and walked up the stairs.
Her Instagram followers called her out for looking "odd" and "strange" in the photos, but one fan also said that her head did not fit the size of her body.
How Many Fingers Does She Have?
The Kardashians star garnered people's attention because of the 14 fingers she had.
The followers asked others to zoom in on her hands, which suddenly had extra parts after a bad photoshopping process.
Khloé Kardashian's PR Team Wants Her Hand To Look Longer
Fans called out Kardashian's PR team for posting the edited photo of the media personality in which her hand had the "longest fingers" people had ever seen.
Khloé Kardashian Looked Unrecognizable
Kardashian sparked plastic surgery and Photoshop rumors at the same time when she uploaded photos of herself with her brunette hair. Her followers pointed out that the chain of her necklace disappeared on the left side of her neck to make the body part more visible.
Meanwhile, a plastic surgeon also told Insider after the emergence of the pictures that she highly likely had fillers and underwent fat removal and a nose job – though it was tricky to confirm these because of the excessive filters.
She Slimmed Down Her Body Using Photoshop
In March, the 38-year-old reality star found herself in hot water after posting a series of photos that she appeared to have edited. Fans pointed out that her thigh and back looked disproportionately bent to make the curvy look.
She Posed With Tatum
Kardashian accidentally left another proof that she had been editing her photos when she dropped a new snap of herself holding her son Tatum. The cabinet behind her looked off after she reportedly edited it to enhance her hand and leg.