Christine Quinn's Ex Christian Dumontet Served Criminal Restraining Order After Reemerging for First Time in 67 Days
Christine Quinn can rest easy now that Christian Dumontet was served in their restraining order battle after reemerging for the first time in 67 days. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show a process server ambushed her estranged husband when he showed up at court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, giving him several documents connected to the Selling Sunset alum's protection request, which she claimed he'd been "evading" since March.
The server handed Quinn's ex a list of additional paperwork for the case, including orders to keep their minor son's information private, to prevent child abduction, and for a domestic violence restraining order filed after their heated altercation that allegedly involved their toddler, bright and early when he arrived at court at 8:30 AM.
Now that Christian was formally served, he must stay at least 100 yards away from Quinn, their son, and their marital mansion, where he was arrested twice in a matter of days.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Quinn begged the judge to allow her to serve Christian in an alternative way after accusing him of "evading" service. She alleged her ex went into "hiding" at a ritzy Beverly Hills hotel, claiming he paid off the staff to conceal his whereabouts and identity to get her restraining order request thrown out. While the judge approved her request, his divorce lawyer fought tooth and nail to avoid accepting it — claiming she was "not authorized" to do so.
But Christian couldn't hide when he arrived at the courthouse this week.
Christian was surrounded by his lawyers and security in the hallway before the hearing. He was allegedly carefree, sipping coffee while noticeably not wearing his wedding ring, reported Us Weekly.
He did not enter a plea when it came time to face the judge — instead, requesting another hearing on July 26.
Quinn's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, did not care that he not enter a plea. She was delighted that Christian was finally served.
"That’s the most important thing — is the criminal protective order is now in place,” she told Us after the hearing. “He can’t go near her."
This has been an uphill battle for the ex-Netflix star. Quinn and Dumontet are going through a messy divorce battle after he filed to end their marriage in April following his double arrest. The tech CEO was taken into custody for the first time in March over an alleged altercation with Quinn, in which she claimed he threw a bag full of glass at their toddler.
The incident ended with a hospital visit for their son and jail for Dumontet.
After he was released, he was arrested again for violating the emergency protective order that Quinn was given following the incident. Dumontet denied the allegations, claiming he threw the bag at the wall, not Quinn or their child. He also denied it contained glass, saying the bag was full of paper towels and dirty rags.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Dumontet avoided a felony charge but was hit with three misdemeanors, including child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order, per the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.