Christine Quinn's Ex Christian Dumontet Served Criminal Restraining Order After Reemerging for First Time in 67 Days

The server handed Quinn's ex a list of additional paperwork for the case, including orders to keep their minor son's information private, to prevent child abduction, and for a domestic violence restraining order filed after their heated altercation that allegedly involved their toddler, bright and early when he arrived at court at 8:30 AM.

Now that Christian was formally served, he must stay at least 100 yards away from Quinn, their son, and their marital mansion, where he was arrested twice in a matter of days.