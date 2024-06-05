What Storm(y)? Former First Lady Melania Trump Wears Wedding Ring in First Appearance Since The Don’s Historic ‘Hush Money’ Conviction
Melania Trump was spotted for the first time since her ex-president husband’s historic “hush money” conviction, RadarOnline.com can report – and she was still wearing her wedding ring.
In the latest development to come after Donald Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of a crime last week, Melania stepped out alongside her son, Barron Trump, in New York City on Tuesday.
According to photos of the former first lady, Melania sported a gold-brown jumpsuit as she exited Trump Tower and climbed into a Secret Service SUV that was parked nearby.
Barron, now 18, followed his mother close behind. He was dressed up in a blue suit and white shirt.
On Tuesday, Melania and Barron Trump also hauled at least seven Louis Vuitton luggage bags into the SUV.
Several garment bags with Barron’s initials were also placed in the Secret Service SUV before the vehicle drove off to the Trump family’s estate in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The sighting of Melania – with her wedding ring and all – outside Trump Tower marked the first time the former first lady was seen in public in nearly two weeks.
Sources indicated that Melania was holed up in her Trump Tower penthouse since May 23. The sources also indicated that Melania was inside Trump Tower when her husband was convicted on May 30.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Donald Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of a crime last week when he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made to influence the 2016 election.
One of those hush money payments was made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump and Daniels allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship in July 2006 even though Trump was married to Melania.
Ex-President Trump spoke about his guilty verdict and how it affected his family over the weekend. He suggested that the verdict was “tougher” on Melania and Barron than it was on him.
“I think in many ways it’s tougher on them than it is on me,” Trump told Fox and Friends on Sunday. “They’re good people, all of them – everyone.”
“I have a wonderful wife who has to listen to this stuff all the time,” he continued regarding Melania. “She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her. She has to read all this c---.”
Trump’s defense attorney, Todd Blanche, also recently discussed Melania’s noteworthy absence from the Manhattan courtroom where her husband was on criminal trial for five weeks.
Blanche insisted that Melania’s absence should not be “interpreted as a lack of love and support” even though she failed to show up for even one day of her husband’s historic trial.
“I don't think that the lack of presence should be interpreted as a lack of love and support,” he said earlier this week. “It's just a lack of presence.”