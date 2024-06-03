Melania Trump's Absence From Courtroom 'Shouldn't be Interpreted as a Lack of Love and Support,' Ex-Prez's Lawyer in Hush Money Case Insists
Donald Trump's lead lawyer in his hush money case said the former president had a "great support group" throughout the proceedings in Manhattan, insisting that critics should not rush to conclusions about Melania Trump's absence from the courtroom.
"He had friends that showed up every day," Todd Blanche shared about the criminal trial that resulted in Trump's guilty conviction on all 34 counts, pointing out that family also stood by him.
"Some did not come to court. They would just stay at his house and be there in the morning when we got there and be there when we got home at night," the lawyer shared.
Blanche, who served as Trump's counsel in the trial and his classified documents federal criminal case in Florida, went on to address concerns about Trump's wife not being alongside him in court during a chat on For the Defense with David Oscar Markus.
"Their son [Barron] was finishing school in Florida. I don't think that the lack of presence should be interpreted as a lack of love and support. It's just a lack of presence," the former prosecutor noted about Melania being MIA.
Melania's office previously shared a statement on behalf of her son last month after he was offered the chance to be a delegate to the Republican National Convention this summer. "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," it read.
Last week, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 charges of falsifying business records to cover up a $130k payment to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Trump denied having an affair with Daniels and pleaded not guilty.
Blanche explained it was a tough case due to the nature of the charges and said that Trump ultimately tried to do the "best that he could for his family."
"Being on trial is awful. It's a long day. There's no breaks. There's people talking about you in front of you all day long," he explained. Blanche said the support was "priceless."
Blanche said they were "unwavered" about their decision to refer to Trump as President Trump throughout the trial.
As for whether it was dangerous to be involved in the case, Blanche said that he received up to 50 emails a day, half of which had death threats while others championed his efforts.