Shark Terror: Beast Mauls Beachgoer in Front of Horrified Crowd in San Diego Source: UNSPLASH A 46-year-old swimmer was attacked on Sunday during a weekly swim. By: Haley Gunn Jun. 3 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

A 46-year-old man was attacked by a shark while swimming in San Diego's Del Mar beach on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned. The attack prompted lifeguards to close the beach through 9 AM on Monday, June 3.

Source: UNSPLASH The 46-year-old was swimming with about a dozen other swimmers when the attack occurred.

According to the city of Del Mar, the frightening incident took place shortly before 9 AM and about 100 yards away from the Beach Safety Center at 17th Street. The victim was swimming with about a dozen other people who routinely meet up for training. The victim was bitten in the torso, left arm and hand. He was transported via ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. City officials said the swimmer's injuries are "significant but not believed to be life-threatening."

Source: UNSPLASH The swimmer was bit in the torso, left arm and hand.

"Our lifeguards noticed an individual being helped by others and they responded and provided immediate medical care," Del Mar Lifeguard Chief Jon Edelbrock said, adding the victim "was conscious and oriented, relaying some information to the treating staff members" following the attack. No one allegedly saw the attack take place, according to the Orange County Register.

"The water visibility was really poor," Edelbrock noted. "You just can’t see anything that’s moving through the water column at all. The exact moment of the incident was really the only interaction with, or sighting of, the shark." The city reportedly deployed a drone and a boat to look for the shark after the attack, but found nothing.

Source: UNSPLASH Del Mar Beach remains closed through Tuesday, June 4 at 9 AM.

In the wake of the shark attack, lifeguards have posted warning signs reading "SHARK INCIDENT, DO NOT ENTER" and shut down the beach for a mile in both directions for swimming and surfing. Neighboring jurisdictions were also alerted of the incident, in accordance with shark attack protocols. "In accordance with protocols developed by the California Marine Safety Chiefs Association and the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach, lifeguards have posted signs and closed Del Mar beaches for swimming and surfing one mile in both directions from the incident —roughly from 6th Street to North Beach — and have notified neighboring jurisdictions," city officials said of the closures.

The last shark attack in the area took place in November 2022, when a 50-year-old woman was bit while swimming; however, another beach closure was put in place over the Memorial Day weekend in San Clemente, when a shark bumped a surfer off his board.