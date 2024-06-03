Your tip
What Conviction? Ivanka Trump Appears Cheery With Workout Pal in First Outing Since Daddy Donald's Guilty Verdict

ivanka trump nd birthday donald testimony delayed
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's oldest daughter looked unfazed in her first outing after he was found guilty on 34 felony counts.

Jun. 3 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's oldest daughter looked unfazed in her first outing after he was found guilty on 34 felony counts. Ivanka Trump stepped out in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, holding her head high and appearing cheery while heading to a workout with a friend just days after the monumental verdict.

The mom of three, 42, who ditched her famous father on the campaign trial after he announced his second run for president, was photographed in a tight black yoga set with Alo socks and sunglasses on Sunday.

Donald's conviction seemed to be the furthest thing from Ivanka's mind as she flashed her pearly whites and chatted with model Marianne Fonseca outside of the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel near her $24 million home.

ivanka trump spotted amid donald hush money trialpp
Source: MEGA

Donald's conviction seemed to be the furthest thing from Ivanka's mind.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Donald was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal the $130k payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. The ex-president had plead not guilty to the charges, labeling the criminal hush money trial in Manhattan federal court a "witch hunt" and repeatedly making online attacks about Justice Juan Merchan.

stormy daniels death threats
Source: MEGA

Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records to cover up his hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The jury deliberated for two days before convicting Donald of going to criminal lengths to cover up the alleged affair with Daniels as he campaigned for president. Ivanka showed her support for her dad following Thursday's verdict.

"I love you dad," she captioned a throwback photo of them from her childhood.

ivanka trump jared kushner
Source: MEGA

Ivanka and Jared served in Donald's administration during his presidency.

Ivanka and Donald's relationship was strained after she walked away from politics, announcing she wouldn't be helping her dad with his reelection campaign. In November 2023, she testified as a witness in the New York City fraud trial against Donald — as did her brothers, Eric and Donald Jr.

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as advisors in his administration. Unlike her other siblings, Ivanka failed to show up at her dad's hush money trial.

donald trump begs scotus intervene reverse guilty hush money verdict
Source: MEGA

Donald will be sentenced on July 11.

Trump's legal team expressed their plans to appeal his guilty verdict. The Republican presidential front-runner faces possible prison time, with his sentencing hearing scheduled for July 11. The date is significant because the GOP election is taking place four days after he learns his fate.

FYI — Being a convicted felon does not prevent Trump from becoming the President of the United States again.

