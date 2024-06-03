Rodeo Star's 3-Year-Old Son Taken Off From Life Support After Toy Tractor Accident: Levi Gave Us 'Time to Find Peace'
Rodeo star Levi Wright and his wife, Kallie, announced their devastating decision to take their 3-year-old son, Levi, off life support two weeks after the toddler fell into a Utah river on his toy tractor and nearly drowned.
RadarOnline.com learned that life-saving measures were administered on scene and the child was transported to Beaver Valley Hospital where medical care was rendered until Life Flight arrived and airlifted Levi to Primary Children's Hospital.
Despite miraculously waking up from a coma after being pronounced brain dead, Kallie revealed that his condition tragically did not improve.
"After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear," she shared in a Facebook update.
"We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here," Kallie continued. "But we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go. I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us."
Kallie said she was proud of her little boy for showing incredible strength and resilience in his final days. "He dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world. It kind of gives that T-rex strength a whole new meaning, doesn't it?" she wrote.
Rodeo group Bronco Riding Nation, meanwhile, asked for prayers on behalf of Levi, and promised to donate the proceeds of some of its sales to help support the Wright family.
Kallie revealed that she would forever cherish the last time she could hold him in her arms after revealing on May 30 that Levi was back under sedation as he could not handle being weaned off it.
"I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves. I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again!"
Kallie is also mom to children Steeley, 5, and Brae, 9 months, with the rodeo star.
She concluded, "We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him! We love you baby beans and I can't wait till the day you can 'work the ground' with me again!"