Trump Campaign Has Raised Over $200 Million Since Guilty Verdict, Eric Trump Claims

jailed donald trump secret service local jail officials remand on spot
Source: MEGA

Trump's campaign has raised $200 million since he was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, his son Eric Trump claims.

By:

Jun. 3 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's son Eric Trump claimed that his dad's campaign has raised a whopping $200 million since the former president was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records last Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During an appearance on Maria Bartiromo's Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures this weekend, Eric said that his wife Lara Trump, who is co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), had confirmed the numbers.

"This might be a little inside information, but as I was leaving my house about 37 seconds ago, I asked my wife, what are we up to now? And she said, just in terms of small dollar, we're well over $70 million. This is $21 donations, $43 donations, right, small dollar donations," Eric revealed.

"If you add the large dollar donations to it, you're over $200 million," he added. "And by the way, Maria, 30 percent of those people have never been seen before by a political party. I mean, these are Americans who are pissed off. They're coming out of the woodwork and they want to support a guy that they just believe is getting bamboozled by a system."

eric trump donald trump more popular bruce springsteen new jersey rally
Source: MEGA

Shortly after he was convicted in the Stormy Daniels hush money trial, Trump claimed that he is "a very innocent man" and slammed the legal proceedings against him as "rigged" and "disgraceful."

In the day after the verdict came down, CBS News reports that Trump's team spent nearly $100,000 on social media ads reiterating that the trial was rigged and painting the embattled ex-president as a "political prisoner."

donald trump begs scotus intervene reverse guilty hush money verdict
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently begged the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and reverse his guilty hush money verdict.

This wouldn't be the first time that Trump's fundraising has spiked in the wake of legal hurdles. Before last week, FEC filings showed that Trump's two biggest fundraising days were April 4, 2023, when he was arraigned in New York City, and August 25, 2023, the day after his mugshot was released in a separate criminal case in Georgia.

Trump's campaign and the Republican Party reportedly raised $52.8 million in the 24 hours since his conviction, with an influx of traffic allegedly causing the Republican fundraising site WinRed to crash. But much of that $200 million figure came from Israel-American casino owner Miriam Adelson, who pledged $100 million in a single donation.

