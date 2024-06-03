Trump Campaign Has Raised Over $200 Million Since Guilty Verdict, Eric Trump Claims

During an appearance on Maria Bartiromo 's Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures this weekend, Eric said that his wife Lara Trump , who is co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), had confirmed the numbers.

Today exclusively on @SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo , Trump Organization Executive Vice President @EricTrump spoke about the surge in donations to his father's campaign following the verdict in New York. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/WTOMfqRMZm

"This might be a little inside information, but as I was leaving my house about 37 seconds ago, I asked my wife, what are we up to now? And she said, just in terms of small dollar, we're well over $70 million. This is $21 donations, $43 donations, right, small dollar donations," Eric revealed.

"If you add the large dollar donations to it, you're over $200 million," he added. "And by the way, Maria, 30 percent of those people have never been seen before by a political party. I mean, these are Americans who are pissed off. They're coming out of the woodwork and they want to support a guy that they just believe is getting bamboozled by a system."