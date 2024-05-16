Rigged? Lara Trump Claims Presidential Debates Are Already 'Fixed' Against Father-in-law Donald: 'the Scales Are Always Tipped'
Lara Trump claimed that the newly announced presidential debates between Joe Biden and her father-in-law, Donald Trump, were already “rigged” against her family's patriarch, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come just hours after Biden and Trump agreed to participate in two presidential debates before the general election in November, Lara appeared on Fox News to complain about the upcoming face-offs.
Lara and Fox News host Sean Hannity started their discussion on Wednesday night by criticizing the terms of the first debate scheduled for June 27 and hosted by CNN.
“But this is the thing,” Hannity started. “They’re trying to collude. The media mob and Joe Biden, they dictate all the conditions, all the rules, and Donald Trump gets no say.”
“Sorry, that’s not how it’s ever worked and that’s not fair,” the Hannity host continued. “Americans will see right through that.”
Trump’s daughter-in-law then claimed that the ex-president “called their bluff” by agreeing to the two presidential debates scheduled for June 27 and September 10. She also claimed that “the scales are always tipped against” him.
“It’s rigged so heavily in Joe Biden’s favor, but everything always is,” Lara said during the episode. “You’ve got Hollywood against Donald Trump. You’ve got the music industry against Donald Trump. Mainstream media.”
“Despite that and even the judicial system at this point, he is beating Joe Biden in every poll out there,” she continued. “It’s amazing to see.”
“So, if Joe Biden shows up on June 27th and doesn’t come up with an excuse like he has to wash his hair or something, I have full confidence that Donald Trump will outperform him,” the RNC co-chair concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was the first to challenge President Biden to a presidential debate ahead of the election on November 5.
Trump insisted the debate could be held “any time,” “any place,” and “any way” President Biden wanted.
Flash forward to Wednesday morning, and President Biden challenged Trump to a debate hosted by CNN on June 27 and a second debate hosted by ABC on September 10.
The CNN debate, which is set to be moderated by hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bush, set the condition that there would be no live audience.
Another condition was that the moderators could cut Biden or Trump’s microphones at any time should either candidate speak when it was not their turn.
“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for debate,” President Biden charged in a video posted to X early Wednesday morning. “Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.”
“Well, make my day, pal,” Biden continued. “I’ll even do it twice.”
Biden and Trump accepted CNN and ABC’s debate offers shortly after.