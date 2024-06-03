Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Expected to Be Indicted on Fifth Murder Charge: Report

Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann is scheduled to appear in court this week after reportedly being charged with a fifth killing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Manhattan architect, 60, was arrested last year after being linked to the long-unsolved murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Megan Waterman. Their remains were among 11 bodies found scattered along Gilgo Beach in New York in 2010. This past January, investigators allegedly linked Heuermann to a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.