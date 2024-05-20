Gilgo Beach Murders: Medical Examiner Arrives at Suspect Rex Heuermann's Home, Carries 'Large Evidence Bags' After Police Search
Police descended upon Long Island serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann's Massapequa Park home to carry out a new search warrant on Monday, May 20.
In the latest development in the Gilgo Beach murders investigation, the Suffolk County Medical Examiner was reportedly seen carrying "large evidence bags" out of Heuermann's residence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to NewsNation, no family members were present at the home when police arrived.
While Heuermann's estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, confirmed that the home had been searched on Monday, it's unclear what prompted the latest search warrant or what exactly investigators were looking for.
About an hour into the search, the medical examiner arrived on the scene.
NewsNation's Laura Ingle reported seeing the medical examiner carrying "very large evidence bags" out of the residence.
The Suffolk County District's Attorney's Office declined to offer further comment on the search other than to say that "the work of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task force is continuing."
- Gilgo Beach Murder Investigation Leads to New Search of Wooded Area in Long Island
- Giglo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Charged With Fourth Murder Count After Hair Links Him to Killing
- DNA Sample From Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect’s Wife Matches Genetic Material Found on Victims: Prosecutors
It's unknown if the latest search of Heuermann's home is connected to a recent multi-day search in nearby Manorville in April.
While the Suffolk County DA's Office declined to offer details on the Manorville search, police and K-9 units were seen combing through a wooded area.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Heuermann is currently awaiting trial on murder charges related to the deaths of four women — Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.
The four victims' remains were discovered along Long Island's Gilgo Beach between 2010 and 2011 during the search for 23-year-old sex worker Shannan Gilbert, who went missing after making a distressing 911 call.
Shannan's death was later ruled an accident, despite similarities to the Gilgo Four, who were also sex workers.
Their bodies were all discovered wrapped in a similar burlap fabric, which was later used to link Heuermann to the killings.
According to police, DNA taken from the burlap boasted a 99.96 percent match to DNA from Heuermann, as well as his estranged wife, who has been cleared of all wrongdoing in the case and since filed for divorce within a week of his arrest.
Heuermann's home was first searched by investigators following his arrest in July 2023.
During investigators' initial search of Heuermann's residence, police said they found a "huge list" of items in the home, including over 200 weapons.
Police also searched the home's backyard, where a neighbor recalled often seeing Heuermann digging and burning trash.