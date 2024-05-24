Rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, are praying their three-year-old son, Levi, makes a full recovery days after he was considered brain-dead, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Levi was in critical condition but appears to be making miraculous improvements after driving his toy tractor into a Utah river earlier this week. Authorities sprung into action soon after the Beaver County Sheriff's Office got a call about the incident on May 21 around 6 PM local time.

Upon their arrival, "life-saving measures were administered on scene," police said before the toddler was transported to Beaver Valley Hospital, and later airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.