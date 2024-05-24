Your tip
Rodeo Star's 3-Year-Old Son AWAKE After Riding Toy Tractor into River: 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'

rodeo stars year old son awake after riding toy tractor into river kalliewright fb
Source: @kalliewright/instagram

RadarOnline.com has learned that Levi has an MRI scheduled for later today.

May 24 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, are praying their three-year-old son, Levi, makes a full recovery days after he was considered brain-dead, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Levi was in critical condition but appears to be making miraculous improvements after driving his toy tractor into a Utah river earlier this week. Authorities sprung into action soon after the Beaver County Sheriff's Office got a call about the incident on May 21 around 6 PM local time.

Upon their arrival, "life-saving measures were administered on scene," police said before the toddler was transported to Beaver Valley Hospital, and later airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

rodeo stars year old son awake after riding toy tractor into river kalliewright fb
Source: @kalliewright/instagram

Levi was in critical condition but appears to be making miraculous improvements after driving his toy tractor into a Utah river earlier this week.

The couple feared the worst, but hoped for the best after being told their little one was initially not expected to survive. Spencer and Kallie were prepared to "stop care and hold him close until his last breath on Earth" before an incredible turn of events.

"LEVI WOKE UP!" his worried mother shared in an update just after midnight on Friday. "I am shook, we don't know much but the doctor said it was okay for me to get excited about that and I AM! My baby is so tough!"

Loved ones previously revealed that Levi's heart was "beating on its own," explaining they weren't out of the woods yet because "his sweet little brain was without oxygen [for] too long."

rodeo stars year old son awake after riding toy tractor into river kallewright fb
Source: @kalliewright/instagram

"Life-saving measures were administered on scene," police said.

Wright family friend and spokesperson, Mindy Sue Clark, shared a heartwarming update last night, revealing Kallie and Spencer's daughter was eager to FaceTime her parents to see Levi.

"Kallie explained to Steeley that Levi can hear, but wouldn't be able to respond, and she understood. Steeley started telling Levi how she was hoping he'd get better and couldn't wait for him to come home."

rodeo stars year old son awake after riding toy tractor into river mega
Source: mega

Spencer was the World Champion in 2014.

Clark revealed that Spencer was watching the EEG monitor during that moment and noticed there was "activity" so he recorded it.

She said the same thing happened when they played him dinosaur sounds from one of his favorite books and again when Kallie "gave him kisses."

"We miss our other babies, mom hasn't spent a night away from baby until now but Brae and Steeley are in the best hands!" Kallie said via Clark, referring to her other children.

rodeo stars year old son awake after riding toy tractor into river
Source: mega

Authorities sprung into action soon after the Beaver County Sheriff's Office got a call about the incident on May 21.

"To whoever decided to spend close to an hour reviving [Levi] and not giving up. I'd hug you if I could," Kallie shared on Thursday, detailing the chaos that unfolded that day. "The water was up to my chest and I don't know if I could have known what to do if I did find him."

Levi's story has made headlines around the world, even reaching Uganda where children were seen holding up signs of support praying for his recovery.

