'Married to Medicine' Tragedy: Quad Webb's 3-Year-Old Great-Niece Drowns in Bravo Star's Swimming Pool

Her name is Aryanna "Ari" Rice and she was the daughter of Tamica Webb , a police report stated.

A 3-year-old girl claimed to be the great-niece of Married to Medicine star Quad Webb drowned in the Bravo personality 's backyard pool, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Police spoke with two men who visited the home that day and said they were in the pool from 6 PM to 8 PM, getting out to order pizza for dinner, according to WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta .

The tragic incident happened at the Atlanta-based reality star's home in Marietta on July 7. Cobb County police rushed to the scene and found firefighters giving the child medical aid. Authorities took her to Scottish Rite Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The men said by the time they went back outside, they saw what appeared to be a doll floating in the pool. They were the ones to pull her out of the water before calling the cops.

"Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week. This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued," a rep for the star shared in a statement.

"In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media. We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family."