'Married to Medicine' Tragedy: Quad Webb's 3-Year-Old Great-Niece Drowns in Bravo Star's Swimming Pool
A 3-year-old girl claimed to be the great-niece of Married to Medicine star Quad Webb drowned in the Bravo personality's backyard pool, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Her name is Aryanna "Ari" Rice and she was the daughter of Tamica Webb, a police report stated.
The tragic incident happened at the Atlanta-based reality star's home in Marietta on July 7. Cobb County police rushed to the scene and found firefighters giving the child medical aid. Authorities took her to Scottish Rite Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police spoke with two men who visited the home that day and said they were in the pool from 6 PM to 8 PM, getting out to order pizza for dinner, according to WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta.
The men said by the time they went back outside, they saw what appeared to be a doll floating in the pool. They were the ones to pull her out of the water before calling the cops.
"Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week. This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued," a rep for the star shared in a statement.
"In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media. We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family."
According to the police report, the child was there visiting for a month-long vacation. It's unknown if Quad was at home on the day Ari tragically drowned.
Many fans have recalled how Quad previously gushed over the little girl on her Instagram page. "You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you," the reality star wrote. "Ari you're so special to me and I'm grateful to be a part of your life! I got you forever!!!"
Back in 2020, the reality star set the record straight about their relationship.
"I am filling in the gaps, as there have been several rumors. I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter," Quad told The Daily Dish. "My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother."
"We are the village here to support baby Ari," added the cookbook author.
Quad had previously gushed about her growing brood and the excitement she felt. "We have a new baby that's on the way, and so we're very happy about her. She's in the hospital right now, and she is eight pounds, so we're very excited about her," the TV star shared. "And my mom and I have custody of her. And so, I am working really, really hard to prepare a home for her."