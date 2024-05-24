Attorneys for ex-president Donald Trump have sent a cease and desist letter to the producers behind the upcoming biopic The Apprentice to block the film's release, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Apprentice, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to an eight-minute standing ovation this week, stars Sebastian Stan as a young Trump working in real estate in the 1970s and '80s and Jeremy Strong as New York City prosecutor Roy Cohn.

The movie reportedly contains a scene where Trump rapes his ex-wife Ivana Trump, played by Maria Bakalova. Ivana, who died in 2022, accused Trump of raping her in a 1989 divorce deposition but later refuted the claim. "The story is totally without merit," she said in 2015. "Donald and I are the best of friends and together have raised three children that we love and are very proud of."