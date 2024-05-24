Charlamagne Tha God Slams 'The View' Hosts for Pushing Him to Endorse Joe Biden

Charlamagne Tha God opened up about the hosts of The View recently scolding him for failing to endorse President Joe Biden in the upcoming election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Sirius XM host appeared on Wednesday's episode of the morning talk show, and several of the panelists scrutinized his decision to support neither the Republican nor Democratic presidential candidate.

Vocal Democrat Sunny Hostin urged the host of The Breakfast Club during the interview, "You have a massive platform that reaches millions of people." But Charlamagne insisted that both Biden and Donald Trump were "trash."