Charlamagne Tha God Slams 'The View' Hosts for Pushing Him to Endorse Joe Biden
Charlamagne Tha God opened up about the hosts of The View recently scolding him for failing to endorse President Joe Biden in the upcoming election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Sirius XM host appeared on Wednesday's episode of the morning talk show, and several of the panelists scrutinized his decision to support neither the Republican nor Democratic presidential candidate.
Vocal Democrat Sunny Hostin urged the host of The Breakfast Club during the interview, "You have a massive platform that reaches millions of people." But Charlamagne insisted that both Biden and Donald Trump were "trash."
On Thursday, Charlamagne was a guest on fellow SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly's podcast, and Kelly asked about the tense interview, recalling that "those ladies really really really wanted you to say that you endorse [Biden]."
"You didn't want to do it," Kelly said, noting that "eventually you admitted" that "it's kind of a binary choice, and that you're not gonna vote for Trump."
"So why wouldn't you just be explicit about it?" she asked, "I wondered about the hesitation."
"Simply because, you know, I'm not a fan," Charlamagne answered, adding, "For people to think that me not wanting to endorse means that I'm not voting...I think is the strangest thing ever."
He also noted that The View host Whoopi Goldberg said that she would "beat my behind if I bring up a third-party candidate."
"So I just think it's kind of strange where we are as a culture and as a society, where it's almost like there's either one of two extremes," the radio host and comedian continued.
"Just me being able to explore both options, or all options that are out there, for some reason, it bothers people," he added, "and I don't understand why."
Kelly, who identifies as an Independent voter, then asked whether Charlamagne would support Independent Party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr He gave a non-definitive answer, but noted that he had "looked at all of them," and was exploring every option.
Charlamagne was on The View to promote his new book, Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks, but the conversation quickly turned to the election.
"Charlamagne, now is not the time, in my opinion, to sit this one out," Hostin told him. Charlamagne clapped back, "I didn’t say that. I never said I was sitting it out."
He assured the hosts that he did plan on voting in November's election, but explained that he wanted to focus on the "issues" instead of "individuals." He also let the hosts know that he was frustrated by the pressure.
"I’ve seen y’all do this on The View before," he said. "I saw y’all do this to Killer Mike when he was on The View, and Killer Mike literally sat here and said, ‘Hey, I supported Keisha Lance Bottoms, I supported Ralph Warnock, I supported Jon Ossoff… that’s your opportunity to say, clearly he’s talking about President Biden. Why do y’all need us to say this if we don’t feel comfortable saying it?"
Goldberg then chimed in, "It’s not that we need you to say it, but I think other folks need to hear."