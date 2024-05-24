Just Married: Millie Bobby Brown, 20, and Jake Bongiovi Tie the Knot in Secret Wedding Ceremony

People reported on Friday that the couple got married in a secret wedding ceremony last weekend. The outlet also cited The Sun, which said a larger ceremony was planned for later this year.

“Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend," The Sun reported. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”