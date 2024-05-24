Your tip
Just Married: Millie Bobby Brown, 20, and Jake Bongiovi Tie the Knot in Secret Wedding Ceremony

millie bobby brown jake bongiovi
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi reportedly got married in a secret wedding ceremony last weekend.

By:

May 24 2024, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have officially tied the knot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The romance between the Stranger Things actress, 20, and Jon Bon Jovi's son, 22, dates back to 2021, with RadarOnline.com exclusively reporting in December 2022 that Bongiovi was Brown's "first serious relationship."

millie bobby brown jake bongiovi
Source: MEGA

The pair was reportedly planning to have a larger wedding ceremony later this year.

People reported on Friday that the couple got married in a secret wedding ceremony last weekend. The outlet also cited The Sun, which said a larger ceremony was planned for later this year.

“Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend," The Sun reported. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

millie bobby brown jake bongiovi
Source: MEGA

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2021.

The Damsel star announced the engagement in an Instagram post in April 2023, sharing a photo of herself showing off the ring while wearing a white lace dress, with Bongiovi's arms wrapped around her. She captioned the photo with lyrics from Taylor Swift's song, Lover.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote.

millie bobby brown jake bongiovi
Source: MEGA

A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com in 2022 that Bongiovi was Brown's "first serious relationship."

Her beau shared a similar post with a photo of the couple on the beach, writing in his caption, "Forever."

In another post in January, he also shared a series of photos highlighting memories with his girlfriend, captioning it, "Love is all you need."

Bongiovi's proposal came four months after Brown referred to him as her "partner for life" in another Instagram post.

"Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us," she continued, "let's do it again but better!" Her fiancée wrote in the comments, "Your year babe love you so much."

The pair initially connected through the social media platform, and the Damsel star made the relationship Instagram official in November 2021. They made their first red-carpet appearance together at the 2022 BAFTAs.

The actress described how she fell for the rocker's son in an interview with The Sunday Times in August 2023, saying she was "interested in him and wanted to know more” after their first conversation.

“As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life, Brown said. "After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”

“It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your life with,” the actress continued. “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him.”

She also told Wired in 2022 that she and Bongiovi “were friends for a bit” before they started dating. She had been romantically linked to rugby player Joseph Robinson and singer Jacob Sartorius.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

