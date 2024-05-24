His Dirty Secret: Late 'Super Size Me' Star Morgan Spurlock Wasn't Just Shoveling McDonald's into His Body During Fast-Food Doc

Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, who passed away this week at 53, rose to fame thanks to his 2004 movie Super Size Me exposing the dangers of fast food.

Spurlock claimed he ate nothing but McDonald's for an entire month during the filming of the documentary, which showed the adverse effects of his diet on his physical and psychological health.

But it was later revealed that he had been struggling with alcohol abuse during that same period, RadarOnline.com can report.