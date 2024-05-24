Home > Omg > Celebrity Death 'Super Size Me' Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock Dead at 53 Source: MEGA Morgan Spurlock, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed fast food documentary Super Size Me, passed away this week at the age of 53. By: Connor Surmonte May 24 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Morgan Spurlock, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed fast food documentary Super Size Me, passed away this week at the age of 53, RadarOnline.com can report. Craig Spurlock, the filmmaker’s brother, confirmed his death on Friday morning. Spurlock reportedly passed away on Thursday from complications brought on by a battle with cancer.

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” Spurlock’s brother confirmed in a statement to The New York Post. “Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity,” the filmmaker’s brother continued. “Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man.”

“I am so proud to have worked together with him,” Craig Spurlock concluded. As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Spurlock was perhaps best known for his 2004 documentary Super Size Me.

The documentary focused on and chronicled the changes that Spurlock’s health underwent as he consumed nothing but fast food from McDonald’s for 30 days. According to the Post, Spurlock was born in 1970 in Parkersburg, West Virginia and went on graduate from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1993.

While the late filmmaker got his start as a playwright in 1999 with his award-winning play The Phoenix at the New York Fringe Festival, it was not until 2004 that he became famous for Super Size Me. Spurlock went on to win the award for Best Director at the Sundance Film Festival the year Super Size Me was released. He was also nominated at the Oscars for Best Documentary Feature for Super Size Me that same year.

Source: MEGA Spurlock was perhaps best known for his 2004 documentary "Super Size Me."

“There are great films that are out there that deal with food,” Spurlock said during an interview in 2010, “and I think if there’s a way I can help champion some of those other filmmakers, I’d rather do that than go into making another food movie.” “For me, movies have to be something that if you don’t make them, then you are going to go crazy,” he continued regarding his 2004 hit documentary. “If you don’t tell this story, if you don’t put it on a page, if you don’t put it on film, then it is literally going to affect your brain from this moment forward.”

“There may be something that comes along that kind of strikes me in that way, and if it does, I’ll have to tell it.”

Source: MEGA “All I’ve ever wanted to do was be a storyteller,” Spurlock expressed in 2019. “I hope I get to do it again.”

After Super Size Me in 2004, Spurlock went on to release Where in the World Is Osama Bin Laden? That documentary focused on Spurlock as he searched for the terrorist leader and visited countries affected by Bin Laden’s actions. “I love what I do,” Spurlock said during an interview in 2019 – just five years before his devastating death. “I’m hopeful that I can go from this and start doing what I love to do, that’s the most important thing for me.”

“All I’ve ever wanted to do was be a storyteller,” he expressed. “I hope I get to do it again.” R.I.P. Morgan Spurlock.