Playing With Fire: Concerns Grow That China's Xi Jinping Could Betray Vladimir Putin and Invade Russia
Concerns recently grew that Chinese President Xi Jinping could betray Vladimir Putin and invade Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Jinping’s China has served as a close ally to Putin’s Russia amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, sources familiar with the pair’s alliance suggested that Jinping might betray Putin and nab Russia’s resource-rich territory.
According to Lord Admiral West, a former Royal Navy chief, Jinping’s potential decision to betray Putin would be no more than just another part of the Chinese leader’s alleged campaign for global domination.
"If it really gets very bad and they desperately need resources I think there’s a very real risk they could decide to take the bits of Siberia they want,” Lord West told The Sun regarding a potential betrayal between China and Russia.
"It is all about resources. Resources are going to become more and more of a problem for China,” he continued. "They have already issued maps of Siberia that have Chinese names."
"That is why Putin is playing with fire,” the former Royal Navy chief explained. “The Chinese don't like him."
Meanwhile, Lord West also discussed Putin’s recent visit to Beijing. But while the two world leaders issued a joint statement of unity during the Russian leader’s visit last week, Lord West noted that Putin looked “like the little teddy bear about to be eaten.”
"That is the danger of supping with the devil,” Lord West said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s visit to Beijing last week came as the Russian leader continues to struggle in Ukraine and suffers increasing pressure from the West over the ongoing conflict.
Beijing has remained close to Moscow throughout Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine since it first kicked off more than two years ago, and Jinping and Putin reiterated their “strong” and “stable relations” in their 7,000-word joint statement.
“Russian-Chinese relations stand the test of rapid changes in the world, demonstrating strength and stability, and are experiencing the best period in their history,” the pair said in Beijing last week.
“We intend to increase interaction and tighten coordination in order to counter Washington’s destructive and hostile course towards the so-called ‘dual containment’ of our countries,” Jinping and Putin continued.
"The China-Russia relationship is hard-earned, and the two sides need to cherish and nurture it."
While Lord West suggested that Jinping could still betray Putin, he also cited the pair’s recent joint-statement and warned of a new “axis of authoritarian states” that included not just China and Russia but also Iran and North Korea.
"Xi has said that he sees this as a turning point in history, like the first 40 years of the 20th century with the two world wars when we established a world order that has done the world proud,” Lord West warned this week.
"They would like to change that world order,” the former Royal Navy chief added. “And he's saying: I think this is a chance to do it."