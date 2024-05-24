King Charles and Prince William Suddenly Cancel Royal Engagements Ahead of Surprise Election

King Charles and Prince William have suddenly cleared their calendars and canceled several upcoming royal engagements as the United Kingdom prepares for a surprise general election on July 4, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the snap election on Wednesday. In a statement, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace explained, "Following the Prime Minister's statement this afternoon calling a General Election, The Royal Family will – in accordance with normal procedure – postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.

"Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result," the statement concluded.