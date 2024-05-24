Your tip
King Charles and Prince William Suddenly Cancel Royal Engagements Ahead of Surprise Election

charles william
Source: MEGA

By:

May 24 2024

King Charles and Prince William have suddenly cleared their calendars and canceled several upcoming royal engagements as the United Kingdom prepares for a surprise general election on July 4, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the snap election on Wednesday. In a statement, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace explained, "Following the Prime Minister's statement this afternoon calling a General Election, The Royal Family will – in accordance with normal procedure – postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.

"Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result," the statement concluded.

royals
Source: MEGA

"Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace explained.

Charles canceled three planned royal outings on May 23 and May 24, and William also nixed an event scheduled for this week. The palace said they hope to reschedule the stops.

Significant engagements, including Trooping the Colour, Royal Ascot, Garter Day, and the King's trip to Normandy to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France on June 6, are likely to proceed as scheduled, while others are under review and will be assessed on a case by case basis.

william
Source: MEGA

The British royal family has traditionally maintained an apolitical stance, and it is standard practice for senior members to shift their schedules amid elections to avoid any distractions from campaigning or perceived political bias.

Other busy royals, including Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, may also be expected to limit their upcoming engagements.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

King Charles had recently resumed public-facing duties, officially returning to work on April 30 following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis and treatment on February 5.

Queen Camilla said earlier this month that Charles was "really thrilled to be out. I've been trying to hold him back." During an appearance at the Royal School of Military Engineering on May 9, he joked that he was glad to be "let out of my cage."

kate middleton reveals cancer diagnosis
Source: @KensingtonRoyal/X

Middleton revealed in a heartfelt video that she is in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has also taken a step back from public outings since being diagnosed with cancer.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said in March. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

