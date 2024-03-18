Mystery Visit: Ex-President Barack Obama Meets With UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak During Unannounced Stop at No10 Downing Street
Former President Barack Obama held a surprise meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The mystery visit reportedly took place on Monday afternoon while President Obama was in London on behalf of the Obama Foundation.
According to the Mirror, Obama visited No.10 Downing Street just after 3 PM. He left roughly one hour later alongside U.S. Ambassador Jane Hartley.
"He was making an informal courtesy drop-in as part of his trip to London, where he is conducting work of the Obama Foundation,” Prime Minister Sunak’s office said shortly after the pair’s mystery meeting on Monday.
"I think President Obama's team made contact and obviously the Prime Minister was very happy to meet with him and discuss the work of the Obama Foundation,” Sunak’s office added.
It is unclear what Obama and Sunak discussed during the former president’s unannounced visit to Downing Street this week and whether the visit was in connection to the Tory rebellion taking place within the British parliament.
The UK’s Labour Party recently dubbed Sunak a “squatter” and there are reports that Sunak’s own party plans to oust him as prime minister.
"These people who are going around are being self-indulgent but this is part and parcel of politics,” Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said shortly before Sunak and Obama’s mystery meeting on Monday.
"People need to stop messing around and get behind the PM,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Obama’s surprise visit to Downing Street this week also came as U.S. prepares for its own contentious election in November.
According to sources familiar with the matter, Obama allegedly “exploded” on President Joe Biden earlier this year after Biden dropped in the polls against GOP challenger Donald Trump.
"Obama read Joe the riot act," one political insider spilled in January. "He told him to up his game or step aside for a candidate who can win the race."
Obama’s wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, also recently admitted that she was “terrified” about the upcoming election between President Biden and ex-President Trump.
"What's going to happen in this next election?" she fretted earlier this year. "I am terrified about what could possibly happen – because our leaders matter."
Other sources claimed that both Barack and Michelle Obama feel that President Biden has “lost his grip” and could very well lose to Trump in the general election in eight months.
"The Obamas are convinced Joe's lost his grip," another insider confided earlier this year. "He looks more feeble and clueless every day, and they know he's lost the confidence of the public."
President Obama is expected to campaign for his former vice president as the race between Biden and Trump continues to heat up.