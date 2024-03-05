MIchelle Obama Shuts Down Rumors About Potential 2024 Presidential Run
Former First Lady Michelle Obama addressed rumors that she was considering running for president in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, Michelle's office made it clear that she has no plans to run for office.
Crystal Carson, the director of communications for Michelle's office, issued a state regarding chatter from the left and right about the former first lady announcing a last-minute presidential campaign.
"As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president," Carson told NBC News. "Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign."
Sources close to the conversation confirmed Michelle intends to support the Biden campaign ahead of November's election.
While Michelle endorses Biden's re-election campaign, she's likely to take a similar approach to her level of engagement as she did in 2020, especially compared to her husband. This is said to be a reflection of her "other commitments" as well "a longstanding reluctance" to dive back into politics full-time.
Despite Michelle's limited engagement with the campaign, insiders said the president will likely "maximize" her support as much as possible.
A senior Biden adviser reportedly confirmed there have been early talks with Obama's team about "campaign engagements."
Michelle's nonpartisan voter registration group, When We All Vote, would be especially beneficial to the Biden campaign, as it aims to "increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap."
"President and Michelle Obama were enormously helpful in the fight to beat Donald Trump and elect President Biden and Vice President Harris the first time and we are grateful to have their voice and their support in the fight for the fate of our democracy this November," Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement, according to the report.
As this outlet reported, a bombshell report claimed Michelle and her husband were said to be secretly plotting their way back to the White House — and Democratic strategists were rumored to be enthusiastic about the plan.
The report claimed White House sources said the plot was being carefully crafted amid growing fears about Biden's cognitive health and ability to withstand a campaign against the GOP frontrunner.